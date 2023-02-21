Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&