MANKATO — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in the double digits in two area counties Saturday while the number surpassed 800 statewide. But deaths and hospitalizations held at low rates across the state.
Both Blue Earth and Watonwan counties recorded 22 new cases of the virus Saturday. That's the largest single-day increase Watonwan County has seen, bringing its total number of cases to date to 267. The jump follows a free testing event held Wednesday in St. James.
Faribault County was the only one in the region to not have any new cases. One new case was reported in Brown County, two in Sibley County, three each in Waseca and Martin counties and six each in Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
Across Minnesota, 806 new cases were reported. That's the largest single-day jump in seven weeks.
Over 16,000 tests were recorded Saturday across the state — the second highest number given this month and the fourth highest since the pandemic began.
The four deaths reported Saturday were all residents of long-term care facilities who were at least 80 years old.
Four additional area senior communities have reported a new COVID-19 exposure in the past two weeks: Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center, Brookdale and Water's Edge in Mankato and Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows in North Mankato.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota increased to 241 on Saturday, up from 227 in Friday's report — though still lower than the 251 reported on Thursday. The number of hospitalizations has been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.
