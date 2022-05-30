Watonwan County crash injures driver
MADELIA — A woman driving a 2020 Hyundai passenger car collided with a man driving a Subaru Outback on Highway 60 south of Madelia at 5:33 p.m. Monday.
The female driver, Valerie Castellanos, 39, of Bastrop, Texas, was treated for non life-threatening injuries at Madelia hospital. The other driver and two passengers were uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
