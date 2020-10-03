GODAHL — A Minneapolis woman has life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a semi truck Friday in Watonwan County. 

Brooklyn L. Liesch, 26, was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

She was driving a Chevy Sonic southbound on Highway 4 near the Watonwan County and Brown County line at 8:24 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a semi driven by Cordell J. Windschitl, 26, of Sleepy Eye, according to a State Patrol report.

Windschitl sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

