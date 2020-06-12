ST. JAMES — Despite having the fewest residents among south-central Minnesota’s nine counties, Watonwan County has the third most COVID-19 cases.
The 10,962-population county’s 96 cases since the pandemic began were the most per capita in the region as of Friday. Understanding why is a challenge without knowing how much testing is happening there compared to other counties.
But a few known factors could explain why cases are elevated in the small county.
Having three food processing plants in such a small area could be one reason. All three are screening employees for symptoms and referring them to get tested if needed, said Naomi Ochsendorf, the county’s human services director.
“It would make sense that they’re following the process, so there would be more people tested,” she said.
Some of Minnesota’s biggest COVID-19 hotspots occurred in food processing plants. No outbreaks have been reported in Watonwan County at the plants as they have been elsewhere in the state. No one from the plants responded to messages asking if any workers have tested positive.
The three plants in Watonwan County are Tony Downs Foods in Madelia, Butterfield Foods in Butterfield — owned by the same company as Tony Downs Foods — and Smithfield Foods in St. James. At least one of the plants did a mass testing of employees, Ochsendorf said.
The Minnesota Department of Health hasn’t made public the number of tests completed in each county. Watonwan did, however, have 609 tests completed at a National Guard site in St. James over the Memorial Day weekend.
Testing wasn’t limited to Watonwan County residents. It’s safe to say many were locals, though, which could’ve resulted in the uptick in confirmed cases since then.
Since May 23, the day the National Guard testing started, the county’s cases rose from 46 to 96 over about three weeks. It took Watonwan County nearly eight weeks to rise from zero to 46 cases.
The county's higher number of cases hasn't been caused by sudden spikes. The increase has been more steady, with numbers staying flat for weeks on end earlier in the pandemic and rising by about 2.7 cases per days during the last 30 days.
The resumption of elective procedures at medical facilities in the region might've also have led to more cases, Ochsendorf said. Clinics and hospitals have been testing patients before appointments.
“Because we’re small, any little change or nuance can shift our percentages pretty quickly,” she said.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic provides both viral and antibody testing to anybody who wants it, said Marketing Director Dona Rehome. She didn’t have specific numbers on how many tests the health center has completed, but confirmed testing has increased since earlier in the pandemic.
“It has definitely picked up, partly because they’re allowing us to test more people,” she said. “In the beginning, we were testing certain groups and people (with symptoms).”
Limited testing supplies early in the pandemic prompted the health department to recommend health centers only test symptomatic individuals. Those guidelines have since been loosened, making testing more available.
Watonwan County’s demographics also could play into its higher case total. The county has by far the highest percentage of residents with Hispanic/Latino ethnicity in the region, while the same group accounts for a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases statewide.
About 5.5% of Minnesotans have Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, according to census data. Yet the health department's numbers show 22% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases occurred in people with Hispanic ethnicity.
In Watonwan County, 26% of residents have Hispanic/Latino ethnicity. The next largest Hispanic population in the region is Sibley County at 9.4%.
A large percentage of Spanish speakers work in the food plants, Ochsendorf noted. And many of the county’s cases are Spanish speakers.
“I would say that the majority of our positive cases have been Spanish-speaking cases,” she said.
The county has a Spanish-speaking public health nurse who contacts families about what essential services they might need while they’re in isolation. More people staying home actually makes it easier to contact people to get them the information they need, Ochsendorf said.
She advised residents to keep in mind they live in a small community, so keeping a safe distance from each other, wearing masks and being respectful of each other’s concerns and fears remain important.
“Be patient with each other,” she said. “And we can continue to get through this together.”
