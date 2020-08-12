ST. JAMES — Watonwan County reported its first COVID-19 death Wednesday, a resident in their 80s.
South-central Minnesota has now had 29 deaths linked to the illness since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Waseca and Faribault counties are the only remaining counties in the region without any COVID deaths.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family and friends during this devastating time," stated Community Health Services Manager Julia Whitcomb on the county's public health Facebook page. "Confidentiality remains at the forefront of our priorities and identifying information of those who are reported to have COVID-19 to the Minnesota Department of Health will not be released.”
The post went on to say the death is a sad reminder of how critical it is for individuals and organizations to slow the spread of the virus by adhering to the statewide mask mandate and following other health recommendations. The county's cases have ranged in age from 1 to 96 years old during the pandemic.
"While the virus does not discriminate, individuals over the age of 65 are at higher risk of severe illness and negative consequences," the post stated.
Wednesday was Minnesota's most deadly day for COVID since July 2. The 12 Minnesotans who died of the illness raised the pandemic death toll to 1,678.
Watonwan County also had five more newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. Blue Earth County led the region with nine new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Watonwan County — Five
- Nicollet County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Four
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID in intensive care units rose by seven Wednesday. Total hospitalizations, however, dropped by two while remaining elevated above levels seen earlier in August and July.
