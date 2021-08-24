MANKATO — COVID-19 caused a death in Watonwan County, the second straight day south-central Minnesota had a confirmed fatality linked to the illness.
The person from Watonwan County was between 90-94 years old and lived in a private residence, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Tuesday update. The person's vaccination status isn't publicly available.
Watonwan County has had 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, while the nine-county region's pandemic death toll is now at 257.
The area resident was among eight COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,775.
A confirmed COVID-19 death means the deceased person tested positive and a medical examiner determined the illness was a cause of their death.
South-central Minnesota's four COVID-19 deaths confirmed in August are already more than July's total. This month's uptick comes after cases spiked over the last several weeks.
The spike is continuing so far this week. Area counties combined for 196 new cases in the health department's Tuesday update, which includes multiple days of data due to there being no updates on weekends.
Tuesdays have had the highest new case counts in each of the last seven weeks. The 196 new cases confirmed this Tuesday, however, were the highest total yet recorded during that span.
Blue Earth County accounted for 66 of the new cases. Waseca County had 26, while Nicollet County had 22.
All nine counties had at least eight new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 66
- Waseca County — 26
- Nicollet County — 22
- Sibley County — 21
- Le Sueur County — 16
- Brown County — 14
- Faribault County — 13
- Watonwan County — 10
- Martin County — 8
This story will be updated.
