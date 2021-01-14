MANKATO — A Watonwan County resident died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident was reportedly in their mid to late 50s. The fatality was among 43 new deaths linked to the illness statewide, bringing Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 5,817.
The nine counties in south-central Minnesota have now combined for 21 COVID deaths so far in January and 189 since the pandemic began.
Watonwan County's pandemic death toll rose to eight. As the least populated county in the south-central region, it has the second lowest number of COVID deaths behind Sibley County's seven.
Area counties also combined for 41 new COVID cases Thursday, a relatively small uptick since January began. The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 13
- Nicollet County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Martin County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Waseca County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
This story will be updated.
