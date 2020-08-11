MANKATO — Watonwan County accounted for 16 of south-central Minnesota's 34 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county only had one new case confirmed over the previous three days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Tuesday's steeper rise, however, includes 10 cases from tests conducted on earlier dates.
The county's public health department posted about the rise on its Facebook page, saying the additional cases were added to correct the numbers. Cases are sometimes added in batches due to backlogs, making it appear like certain days have spikes compared to others.
Blue Earth County, which usually has more new daily cases than the region's eight other counties, only had the third-most on Tuesday. Nicollet County joined Watonwan in having more than Blue Earth County, and Le Sueur County had just as many as Blue Earth's four.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Watonwan County — 16
- Nicollet County — Six
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Faribault County — Three
- Martin County — One
Waseca, Brown, and Sibley counties had no new cases.
Statewide, new cases were down overall with 332 more confirmed. Deaths and hospitalizations rose, though, continuing a worrying trend for the latter.
While the number of Minnesotans with COVID in need of intensive care dropped from 159 to 147, total hospitalizations rose from 320 to 337. Blue Earth County reported four current COVID hospitalizations as of Tuesday with one needing intensive care.
The six latest COVID fatalities statewide brought Minnesota's death toll to 1,666 since the pandemic began. Single-digit increases have been the norm since early July, despite cases and hospitalizations rising since then.
