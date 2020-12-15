NEW ULM — New Ulm's historic shrine, the Way of the Cross, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The official list includes the nation's historic places deemed worthy of preservation.
The Way of the Cross was completed in 1904, with renovation projects taking place in 2004 and again in 2018. Its 14 stations and their statues, imported from Bavaria, are features along a 700-foot brick path to a chapel.
Entrusted to the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, the shrine is on the city's Fifth North Street Hill, behind the New Ulm Medical Center. Nearby is a memorial to the Rev. Alexander Berghold, the priest who was instrumental, along with Sister Flavia of the Poor Handmaids of Christ, in initiating the Way of the Cross project.
People of all faiths may walk the stations' pathway and along the way read the German and English inscriptions. A stone grotto marks the path's halfway point.
