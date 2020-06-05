WELLS — A 77-year-old Wayzata man was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning a few miles northeast of Wells.

James Aamodt was driving a vehicle west on Faribault County Road 32 shortly before 1 a.m. and was approaching a T-intersection when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch, a Faribault County Sheriff deputy said.

Aamodt was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth.

The vehicle suffered moderate damage.

