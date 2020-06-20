A new poll found that Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years.
And the poll was taken before the civil unrest that was sparked after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Many people turn to different things when times are bad — family, friends, faith — to help them feel better.
But it's useful to have people of prominence to guide us through rough times.
We have Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He's been through epidemics before and calmly sticks to facts and science that at least gives us a sense there are smart, science-minded people working to figure all this out.
In Minnesota we have Gov. Tim Walz. Whether or not you agree with his politics or how he's been handling reopening the economy or violent protests, Walz has the life experiences that make him a reassuring crisis leader.
His long military, teaching, coaching and congressional careers seem to have coalesced around his current role. And whether it's an impromptu or prepared speech, he can talk like nobody's business. Fauci and Walz have a knack for putting into simple terms complicated medical-speak for all of us who are science challenged.
Still, we could benefit from more prominent figures to calm us and to make us laugh.
It's too bad longtime Washington Post columnist Art Buchwald isn't around anymore. The New York native, born to Jewish immigrants, had a hardscrabble life and a gift of humor and for putting things in perspective:
“Whether it is the best of times or the worst of times, it is the only time we've got,” he wrote.
"You can't make up anything anymore," Buchwald said. "The world itself is a satire. All you're doing is recording it."
Having an FDR and Winston Churchill on hand would give us more backbone as we face our fears. Through the long world war they often had to tell people to suck it up, but always in eloquent ways.
“It’s not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what’s required,” Churchill said.
I'm not sure what Mark Twain would make of our current situation, but I know he, too, would find perspective and humor for us to digest.
He would have had especially salient thoughts about racial and social unrest. Twain grew up during the Civil War and wrote that as a kid he had no awareness that it was immoral that his family owned slaves.
"I was not aware that there was anything wrong about it. No one arraigned it in my hearing; the local papers said nothing against it; the local pulpit taught us that God approved it, that it was a holy thing."
Fortunately, as he grew his beliefs changed dramatically. "Our Civil War was a blot on our history, but not as great a blot as the buying and selling of Negro souls."
Finally, Will Rogers could have pitched in on a variety of topics and made us smile even as we worry:
"Last year we said, 'Things can't go on like this', and they didn't, they got worse."
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
