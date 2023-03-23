MANKATO — Yes, it’s officially spring, but you’ll want to brace yourselves for this news flash.
We are likely to get snow in April.
There, we said it. Weather experts agree there could be snowfall in April in our Mankato region, but reassure us at the same time that the snow won’t linger for long.
“Remember, April snow stays no longer than water on a trout’s back,” said Janice Stillman, editor for Old Farmers Almanac. “It doesn’t last. It melts fast.”
“I hope everybody gets the weather they want,” she said. “The only bad news is when people plan an event and look at the forecast, and it’s not going to be what they want for an outdoor event or a vacation. Other times, people are very pleased and it works out as planned.”
Monday was the official first day of spring, but Stillman thinks of spring more as April and May. Temperatures for April and May will be near normal as will rainfall.
Mike Griesinger, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, assures us that, despite the snow flurries prediction, “It will warm up. Don’t worry.
“It may feel cooler because there’s been snow in there,” he said, “but we’ve been kind of near normal, and we’ll continue that into April and May. We start April with an average high of about 50 and we’ll end the month with average highs pushing the mid 60s.”
Griesinger predicts a smidge above average rainfall for the spring, with a 7- to 10-inch range.
Looking ahead to summer, it’ll be “warmer and rainier than normal,” Stillman said.
