Corn

Amy Newsom sent this photo of toppled corn on 520th Street, which was in the tornado's path. 

 Courtesy Amy Newsom

NORTTH MANKATO — A weak tornado uprooted trees and damaged crops and a roof Saturday afternoon in rural Nicollet County.

An EF0 tornado was on the ground for 2.5 miles, a National Weather Service investigation determined Sunday. EF0 is the weakest rating with wind speeds of 65-85 mph.

The tornado tore a 125-yard-wide path from 3 miles east northeast of Judson to 3 miles west of North Mankato near Judson Bottom Road. It damaged numerous trees and swaths of corn and the roof of a machine shed, the Weather Service investigators found.

