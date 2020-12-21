HENDERSON — A 39-year-old Webster woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Henderson.
Lacy Lee Kieffer was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Highway 19 at 2:35 p.m. and was at the intersection with North Fifth Street when the vehicle crashed with a southbound 2019 Subaru Forester, the State Patrol said.
Kieffer was treated at the hospital in New Prague. Her passengers, two juvenile girls, were not injured.
The other driver, Jayne Marie Ahrens, 63, of Shakopee, was not injured. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection, the patrol said.
