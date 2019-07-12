MANKATO — The Mankato recovery community now has a downtown center to seek support and fellowship while they pursue sober lifestyles.
WEcovery held an open house Friday to celebrate its new space at 509 S. Front St., formerly True Facade Pictures. Beyond the Brink, the nonprofit behind the sober house that opened for women in 2017, will operate it.
The downtown center will host support groups, sober events and connect drop-ins with the resources they need, said founder Brandy Brink.
“It’s what we’ve been doing at the women’s house as far as the type of services or support we’ve been giving them,” she said. “Now we just have the space to do that for the community at large.”
Peer recovery support specialists will be on hand during daylight hours to work with drop-ins. The organization has two full-time and two part-time staffers, along with volunteers from the recovery community who can help connect people to jobs, housing and whatever other barriers they face.
Cole Corbett, a peer recovery support specialist who's been sober for 14 years, said WEcovery will fill the gap left by Southern Minnesota Recovery Connection’s closure years ago. He said having a recovery community organization in town again will provide a bridge of resources for people finishing treatment and entering the early stages of recovery.
“They can really be a pivotal point in someone’s recovery,” he said.
Molly Loescher, who recently celebrated 14 months of sobriety, said early recovery is one of the times when people most need support from people who know the struggle. Absent the center, or the sober house which she came to post treatment, she said connecting to those much needed resources would be a challenge when recovering from addiction.
She hopes to train to become a peer recovery support specialist in the coming months. She can become certified once she reaches two years of sobriety, but she said she appreciates the volunteer opportunities available at WEcovery until then.
“What my hope is for this place is we create a safe environment for young people, adults, really any age group, to make connections and have a safe place to hang out and do fun stuff,” she said.
So why locate the center downtown, within the city's main bar corridor? Brink said she did take the area's late-night atmosphere into account when considering where to locate, but noted it's more than just bars on the street and nearly all of the center's services would end before peak rowdiness.
She went on to say her neighbors have been welcoming so far, and WEcovery doesn't task itself with telling people what's best for them. The organization's mission is about welcoming people from all pathways to recovery, while respecting those who aren't seeking a sober lifestyle.
“It’s certainly not something that I’m against by any means,” she said of the nearby bars. “But I know what’s happened in my life, and all I’m here to do is support anyone else who’s had an experience like that.”
The move into the new space coincides with other expansions within the organization. The sober house will expand to 11 beds from six when it moves from its Fourth Street house to 119 S. Broad St. Brink also intends to provide outreach to high school and college students in the near future.
She said she didn't anticipate expanding at such a rapid pace when she initially opened the sober house, but it all coming together so fast is a response to a clear need.
“When I walked up front to see individuals outside of treatment or probation here, it makes my heart pretty happy,” she said after welcoming the first visitors through the door.
