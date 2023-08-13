Growing up in rural Minnesota in the ’60s and ’70s did not expose you to much in the way of diversity.
Even most kids who grew up at that time in the Twin Cities area weren’t immersed in diverse groups as people tend to naturally segregate.
I don’t remember when I first met an African American or other person of color through elementary and high school, but it was rare.
Fortunately, kids today living in small towns and outstate cities like Mankato have more chances to interact with a more diverse group of kids.
Last weekend my son gave our family a gift of getting to know a little more about a culture we didn’t have a lot of knowledge or experience with when he married an Indian American.
The wedding weekend was rich in Indian traditions. There was a Haldi event where Andrew and Bhargavi had family rub yellow turmeric on their faces and arms — a purifying ceremony.
There was a Mehndi the night before the wedding where anyone who wanted could get henna applied, something associated with positive spirits and good luck. I opted for an index finger and wrist design while my wife and granddaughters went with larger tattoo designs.
The baraat on the day of the ceremony was a raucous event with Andrew, in his full Indian dress, riding an ornately draped white horse while music played and family and friends danced and cheered around him as he rode toward his fiancée. It was a nod to the Indian tradition where the groom rode a horse to his soon-to-be bride’s hometown where families from both sides took part in celebrations and getting to know each other.
Bhargavi and her bridesmaids performed a highly choreographed Indian dance to greet the groom-to-be.
Bhargavi’s relatives and friends came from Chicago, where her parents live, from across the U.S. and from India for the wedding. One thing that became instantly clear is most everything was filled with Indian food, music, dancing and friendly outreach.
At the reception virtually everyone danced all night, with people making sure to include not just those they know but those they just met.
The ceremony itself was a series of symbolic rituals including burning various flowers, symbolically tying the bride and groom together with the groom’s sash and reciting vows to one another.
The ceremony was abbreviated to about an hour, compared to traditional Indian wedding ceremonies that can run two to three hours. The entire traditional wedding can last three days to a full week, with a variety of celebrations and ceremonies.
Indian immigrants have increasingly come to America, comprising the second largest immigrant group after Mexicans. There are now nearly 5 million U.S. residents who were either born in India or reported Indian ancestry or origin.
We by no means are deeply knowledgeable about the long, old, rich Indian culture, but our introduction to it has been rewarding and fulfilling. It will be nice to learn more as we spend more time with our new daughter-in-law.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
