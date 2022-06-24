For the weekend of June 24, 25 and 26
Nicollet Friendship Days
From 5-7 p.m. Friday, 11:30-9 p.m. Saturday and 11-3:30 p.m. Sunday in Nicollet, celebrate Nicollet Friendship Days with food and beer stands, live music and DJ's, a grand parade and many more activities to keep you busy and entertained.
This three-day event is the perfect excuse to spend your entire weekend outdoors, enjoying the hot summer days while you can.
The event is free and open to all.
Hosanna Kato Color Fun Run
At 9 a.m. this Saturday at Hosanna Lutheran Church, the third annual Kato Color Fun Run is taking place. Hosanna encourages community members of all ages to participate in this 5K walk or run — during which, a variety of colors will be thrown at participants.
Registration can be done online or in person at the event. Adults can register for $40, kids ages 4-12 can register for $20 and kids three and younger can participate for free. All proceeds will go towards Hosanna’s Youth Group.
Mankato MoonDogs vs. St. Cloud Rox
At 6:35 p.m. this Saturday at ISG Field, watch the Mankato MoonDogs take on the St. Cloud Rox. Enjoy a hot summer evening at the ballpark with some buddies by grabbing a hotdog, your drink of choice and cheering the hometown team on.
Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased online or at the Box Office.
Precious Metals Records Presents: Under The Sea
From 7-9 p.m. this Saturday at the Wine Café patio, local bands Silver Summer and Given Names take the stage for a “fishy fashion extravaganza.” Join them by dressing up in your best “naughty nautical” attire and dancing along to their original tunes.
This free event is open to all.
YuWish Presents: Takeover Night
Between 8:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday at The What’s Up? Lounge, DJ YuWish is hosting an EDM night. Wear your favorite fishnet and neon clothing and put some “Euphoria” makeup on — inspired by the hit HBO show — and get ready for some sick bass drops while dancing under flashing lights.
This 21+ event has tickets ranging between $8-$10 and can be purchased online.
Swan Lake at Blue Moon Bar and Grill
From 2-5 p.m. this Sunday at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill, Wine and Canvas — advertised as a painting class with cocktails — is back with a session on Swan Lake. Everything you will need to complete the project will be included in the ticket price of $39 — which can be purchased online — including instruction by a professional local artist. Your painting will be done on a 16×20 gallery wrapped canvas that you can take home afterwards.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.
Open Mic Night in the Garden
Between 7-9 p.m. this Sunday at Big Red Barn at Living Earth Garden, 170 Good Counsel Drive, all musicians with 2-3 songs up their sleeve, poets, dancers and other entertainers are invited to take the stage and participate in open mic night while others are invited to attend and watch.
Performers can show up 15 minutes before the event starts to register or they can do so online. Those watching should come prepared to sit in the garden with chairs or a blanket.
The free event is open to all, but dogs and alcohol are not allowed.
Email Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com with your event to get featured.
