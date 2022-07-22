For the weekend of July 22, 23 and 24
Minnesota Original Music Festival
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday in St. Peter, fuel your music lovin’ heart with educational workshops and live music all weekend during the first-of-it's-kind Minnesota Original Music Festival. From participating in a 60-hour band challenge, learning about the craft of songwriting and the ins and outs of the music industry, and enjoying original music from Minnesota musicians, there’s plenty to indulge in. The best part? The entire event is free and open to the public.
Live Music: Summer in the Pavilion presents Liz Draper et. al.
From 7-8:30 p.m. this Friday at the Art Center of St. Peter, enjoy live music by local musician Liz Draper and others during the Saint Peter Recreational Department’s Summer in the Pavillion concert. The venue asks all goers to bring their own seating and refreshments if they would like some. The event is free and ready to be enjoyed by all who love live music and unwinding on a cool summer night.
Aqua Zumba with FF10
At 10 a.m. this Saturday at the North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, complete your morning workout in a pool with other community members during Aqua Zumba. The 45-minute session is good for both beginners and those experienced, so skip the gym and hit the water instead. The event itself is free, but pre-registration is required online.
Live Music: Rain Kings
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Indian Island Winery in Janesville, enjoy live music by acoustic and electric rock band Rain Kings while sipping on some fine wine, delicious food and enjoying the company of your neighbors. As always, the entertainment is free and open to all but food and drinks are up to you to purchase if you so wish.
Live Music: “Weird Al” Yankovic
Beginning at 8 p.m. this Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, experience “Weird Al” Yankovic's personality, humor and possibly even his parody of songs from contemporary musical acts in-person. What better way to end your weekend than by laughing until you have abs? Tickets go for $67.50 and can be purchased online.
