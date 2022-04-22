For the weekend of April 22, 23 and 24
Live Music: Pert Near Sandstone
This Friday, anyone over the age of 21 is invited to join Mankato Brewery in welcoming back Pert Near Sandstone to the stage. The band will be showcasing a record that has been, says band member Kevin Kniebel, “a long time coming.”
Grab some friends, grab a beer, and witness the band’s collection "Rising Tide" live in person. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Purchase your ticket for $10 online.
Record Store Day
Tune Town will be hosting its 15th annual Record Store Day Saturday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The store claims to have once again gone overboard in ordering RSD exclusive vinyl and the first 20 customers in line will get their first pick for 20 minutes before having to check out and make room for the next 20.
This free event also includes free swag and free refreshments. Click here for more details.
Mankato Area Spring Shop Hop
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday, you can shop ‘til you drop at Mankato’s 23 participating locally owned stores. Each store will have its own promotions and activities to keep you on your toes.
Make sure to grab a passport at your first stop and get it stamped at every subsequent location you go to in order to be entered in a drawing for some prizes. You only need 10 stamps to enter, but collecting them all would be a fun way to spend your Saturday.
This Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at River Hills Mall, local businesses, crafters, direct sales reps, artisans and others alike will be participating in a special tabling event known as The Pop Up Markets.
If you’re already planning on shopping at the mall this weekend, make sure to also stop and shop at some local vendors along the way.
unWINEd Music Series: Andy Tackett
Join Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery in Kasota between 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in welcoming singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Tackett to the stage.
Tackett has been performing on stage since he was 16 and has curated a unique repertoire of 60’s, 70’s and 80’s rock songs along with classic country. Audiences rave about him, and I’m sure you will too after this Saturday night performance of his.
Musicorum Choral Spring Concert
This Saturday between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, local singer and composer Charlie Leftridge’s original composition ‘prima materia’ will premiere on stage during adult choral group Musicorum’s spring concert after two years in the making.
Leftridge’s honest and eye-opening composition is one that will resonate with singers and listeners alike long after the piece is heard. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office prior to the event via cash or check for $15 or $10 for students.
A Totally Tubular 80’s Drag Show
The Blue Boat is hosting an 80’s drag show Saturday between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Featuring some gnarly performers and a rad theme, it’s a show you and your friends won’t want to miss.
There will also be a costume contest, so tease up your hair and put on your best 80’s outfit for a chance to win. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
Sunday Music Series: Nate Boots
Back at it again with their Sunday Music Series, Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter is welcoming Minneapolis born and small prairie town raised Nate Boots to the stage and is asking you to join them.
Boots is known for playing alt-folk music along with sea shanties and Irish tunes. He currently plays both solo performances and ensemble performances with the band The High Horses, so be sure to catch one of his solo performances Sunday. This free event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.
Email Ashley at aopina@mankatofreepress.com with your event to get featured. Follow Ashley on Twitter @AshleyOpina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.