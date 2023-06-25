MANKATO — A weekend of sometimes ominous skies — including a tornado warning in Waseca County — ultimately inflicted little damage while bringing spotty but much-needed rainfall.
A massive low-pressure system delivered towering clouds and a bevy of damage reports in southeastern South Dakota (hail), northwestern Minnesota (tornadoes) and northern Iowa (hail and wind damage.)
But through early Sunday evening, the National Weather Service had received just a single damage report over the weekend in all of southern Minnesota — an account of one-inch hail in McLeod County west of the Twin Cities at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rainfall totals varied widely in south-central Minnesota. As of late Sunday afternoon, the Mankato airport had recorded .62 inches over the weekend and a similar amount was measured by a volunteer observer southwest of town. Just under an inch was reported six miles west of St. Peter, and a similar amount was recorded east of Montgomery. At the Fairmont airport, it was 1.39 inches, with 1.45 inches recorded just north of Mapleton. The Winnebago Co-op had the highest reported total on the Weather Service's regional precipitation map — 1.59 inches.
While none of the reports were enough to put a major dent in the arid start to summer, a chance of showers and occasional thunderstorms was in the forecast for Sunday night and for much of the upcoming week, other than Tuesday. Temperatures should be a bit more moderate than last week, according to the Weather Service, with highs ranging from 81 on Monday to 87 on Thursday with overnight lows in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.
