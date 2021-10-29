MANKATO — COVID-19 case counts held steady in south-central Minnesota this week.
The nine area counties combined for 747 new cases between Oct. 23-29, compared to 745 during the prior week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The steady numbers came after 10% and 20% drops in cases during the two weeks leading up to this one.
Encouragingly, the region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday. October's 42 fatalities from the illness make it the second deadliest month for COVID-19 yet during the pandemic.
Minnesota had 16 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 8,669.
For new cases, five of the nine area counties had upticks this week. Blue Earth County had 20% more cases, rising from 163 to 196.
Nicollet County had a slight decline in new cases, from 106 to 99, or 7% fewer.
School districts within the counties had jumps in COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week.
Mankato Area Public Schools reported 40 new cases from Oct. 22-28, double the number from the week prior. Twenty-three of the new cases were at the district's elementary schools and early childhood programs. Ten cases were at the middle schools, six at the high schools and one at a district office or special education program.
St. Peter Public Schools reported 14 active cases as of Thursday, up from four last week. Eleven of the cases are students and three among staff. Six of the cases are at the middle school, four at South Elementary, one at North Elementary and three at the high school.
Brown County had the biggest decline in new cases in the region. It went from 124 to 86, a 31% decrease.
A total of 135 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's regional total.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Friday is as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 37
- Nicollet County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Sibley County — 13
- Martin County — 13
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 11
- Faribault County — 8
- Watonwan County — 5
