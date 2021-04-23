MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 435 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, a 14.5% drop from the previous week.
This week's total was the lowest so far in April. The three previous weeks all had more than 500 cases.
Six of the nine area counties had fewer cases this week, while three had more, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The counties combined for 72 new cases and no new deaths Friday. Minnesota had 10 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising its pandemic death toll to 7,064.
Of the 72 new cases in the south-central region Friday, Blue Earth County accounted for 23. Martin County's 16 and Le Sueur County's 12 were the next most.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 23
- Martin County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Brown County — 7
- Nicollet County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Sibley County — 1
This story will be updated.
