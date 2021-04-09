MANKATO — New COVID-19 case totals leveled out in south-central Minnesota this week.
Case counts remained high in the nine-county region, with a combined 516 between April 3-9, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
After cases spiked from 429 to 517 over the two prior weeks, this week's steadiness was a more welcome sign for the region.
Area counties had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, although there were 10 statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,932.
This week's case total for south-central Minnesota roughly coincided with a timeframe when testing reportedly rose in area counties. Like case counts, positive test rates also remain high both in area counties and Minnesota as a whole.
Another 85 newly confirmed cases Friday contributed to this week's total. Nicollet County had the most Friday with 21.
Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur and Sibley counties all had at least 10 new cases as well. Faribault County was the only one in the region without an uptick.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Nicollet County — 21
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Brown County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Sibley County — 10
- Martin County — 5
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
This report will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.