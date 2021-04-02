MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 517 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, a 20.5% jump from the previous week.
This week's uptick from 429 new cases to 517 occurred around the same time when positivity rates also jumped up in the south-central region. The two metrics combined to make this week one of the most severe for COVID-19 so far in 2021.
Five of the nine area counties had rises in cases, including Blue Earth County going from 120 to 147 new cases.
The counties also combined for 80 confirmed cases and no new deaths Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There were four COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,864.
Of the 80 new cases Friday, Blue Earth County had the most with 27. Brown County's 17 were the next most.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Brown County — 17
- Martin County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Nicollet County — 8
- Waseca County — 5
- Sibley County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
