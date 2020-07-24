MANKATO — Blue Earth County had its lowest number of weekly COVID-19 cases since mid-June.
The dip in new cases from 109 last week to 82 this week comes two weeks to the day since Mankato's mask mandate took effect July 10.
While the mask mandate could be one factor in the reduction, there was also a drop in testing during roughly the same time period.
The county had 140 fewer tests completed between July 15-22 compared to the week before, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The rate of positive tests also dropped slightly from 7.6% to 7.1%.
Even if the most recent week had the same testing levels as the week prior, and the positivity rate held at 7.1%, this week's new cases would still be below the previous week's total. The reduction in cases and rates suggests the county's uptick in cases starting in mid-June may be slowing.
The county was one of four in the nine-county region to have fewer new COVID cases this week. Le Sueur, Watonwan and Faribault counties joined Blue Earth County in having fewer new cases.
Watonwan County went from 31 cases from July 11-17 to 10 from July 18-24, but actually had a higher rate of positive tests in the latter week. The county had a mass testing day during the July 11-17 week, leading to more identified cases but a lower rate of positives.
Among the counties with more cases this week, Waseca had the biggest jump. The county went from nine cases last week to 21 this week, as testing picked up and the rate of positives rose.
Nicollet and Brown counties are examples of counties where weekly cases and testing rose but the rate of positives dropped.
Overall, the region had 205 total new cases this week, down from 239 last week. The region's weekly total has now dropped for three straight weeks.
Eight of the nine counties in the region also had new COVID cases confirmed Friday. The full list of new cases includes:
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Waseca County — Eight
- Brown County — Four
- Sibley County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Watonwan County — Three
- Martin County — Two
Statewide, there were 773 new cases and five new deaths confirmed Friday. Minnesota's death toll rose to 1,566 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalization levels held steady compared to the day before. The number of COVID patients in intensive care units rose by one, while hospitalizations outside ICUs decreased by five.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.