MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had a rise in new COVID-19 cases over the last week, although the percentage of recent tests coming back positive remained stable.
Nine area counties combined for 305 new cases over the last week, up from 248 the week before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Case upticks in Nicollet, Brown, Sibley, Watonwan and Martin counties fueled the rise.
The region also had more testing over roughly the same week, resulting in about the same percentage of tests coming back positive as the week before.
After a 4.93% positivity rate from Sept 2-9, the region had a 4.91% rate from Sept. 9-16. Weekly testing data is current as of Wednesday, while case totals are current as of Thursday.
The one-day difference in the measures means the high number of cases from Thursday that were confirmed Friday aren't reflected in the weekly testing data. Eight area counties combined for 64 newly confirmed cases Friday.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Waseca County — 11
- Watonwan County — 11
- Martin County — 10
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Brown County — Six
- Sibley County — Three
- Le Sueur County — One
Even if the 64 new cases were included in the testing data, the region's positivity rate wouldn't approach the 7.7% and 8.6% rates of late August and early September. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Le Sueur and Faribault counties had lower positivity rates over the recent week.
After having 9.6% and 12.6% positivity rates in late August and early September, Blue Earth County went from a 5.2% to a 5% rate over the two more recent weeks.
Waseca County's recent uptick in cases, meanwhile, didn't slow down much despite the lower positivity rate. The county had 60 new cases, down from 64 over the previous week.
The county's recent positivity rate also remained high at 9.1%. It had a 12.4% rate the week before.
Brown, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties all had higher positivity rates compared to the week before. Brown and Sibley's rate remained below 4% with more testing, while more testing in Watonwan and Martin led to sharp rises.
Watonwan County's percentage of positive tests rose from 4.5% to 8.9%. Martin County had a bigger spike, going from 3.1% to 8.5%.
