MANKATO — Blue Earth County and most other counties in south-central Minnesota had higher rates of positive COVID-19 cases this week.
The percentage of tests resulting in positive COVID cases rose in five of the nine area counties, according to new testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
After four straight weeks of drops, Blue Earth County's rate rose from 5.46% to 5.64% between Aug. 5-12.
The county's rate was as high as 8.6% in late June. It has trended down since then while remaining above the 5% mark — considered to be a key measure in how areas are handling spread.
Watonwan County's rate rose more dramatically, going from 3% to 19.1%. The rate is skewed, however, by test results from May, June and July being added to the county's total this week.
A communication error between a lab facility and the Minnesota Department of Health led to the delayed additions. The error means the region's overall positivity rate, which rose from 4.2% to 5.4% week to week, is also skewed.
Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties joined Blue Earth and Watonwan in having higher rates this week than the week prior. The four counties with lower rates this week were Nicollet, Waseca, Sibley and Martin counties.
Nicollet County's drop was the biggest, going from 5.8% to 4.1%. Waseca and Sibley counties had similar drops from around 4% to 3%, while Martin's decrease was smaller.
Testing levels were also slightly down in six of the region's nine counties between Aug. 5-12. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties all had less testing than the week before.
Overall testing in the region was up, though, thanks to big increases in Waseca and Watonwan counties and a slight uptick in Martin County. Waseca's levels rose from 362 tests completed between July 29-Aug. 5 to 533 between Aug. 5-12.
Watonwan County's completed tests rose from 100 last week to 345 this week. Regionwide, there were 113 more tests completed in the nine counties this week, according to the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.