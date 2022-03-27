As a kid, I thought Alfred Joyce Kilmer’s poem “Trees” — I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree — was a rather childish, simple rhyme.
But I realize his words are right on.
We’ve all started thinking a little more about what trees mean to our landscape and our lives as we watch the beginning of the mass cutting of ash trees. Walking or driving down the streets in lower North Mankato, I see the fresh, massive stumps left after crews recently took out dozens of ash trees as a preemptive strike against the emerald ash borer.
It’s a sad sight.
I was pretty young and just remember when they razed elm trees in cities everywhere in the 1970s, but I remember thinking people were a little too emotional about losing the towering elms. They’re just trees, I thought.
Now I understand.
About 40 million elm trees were lost to Dutch elm disease in the United States. We have about 8 billion ash trees in the country. How many will eventually be cut down or die from the bug remains to be seen, but it has already killed tens of millions of trees and will have a much bigger impact than elm disease.
Trees are a vital part of our existence. Planting and saving them is the cheapest, simplest and effective way to counter climate change. They provide needed shade, whether on a farm site where the August sun cooks the earth, or in town where concrete and pavement suck up and release the sun’s heat.
Studies have shown that if you go on long walks in a woods compared to an urban setting, the part of your brain that focuses on negative thoughts is relaxed and we feel more calm and less depressed.
Best of all, big trees are made for swings. Swings for little kids or bench swings for adults to slowly rock. Pushing our grandkids on the tree swing was always an attraction for me and them. As they got a little older and braver, they wanted the pushes to be higher and higher until the swing went over my head on the forward push and they squealed with delight.
But trees and kids grow up and the swings aren’t used as much, although even the young teens end up climbing up on them and doing some dangerous maneuvers for old times’ sake.
I’ve planted more trees than I can remember. Some, like the sugar maple and bur oak, grow as slow as can be but can last for centuries.
Twenty-plus years ago my wife and I were on our way to the Renaissance Festival and stopped at a nursery in Chaska. Rose spied a potted weeping willow about 8 feet tall. She always wanted one, I was told. I started mumbling about how they were fast-growing, messy, easily damaged messes. Then I bought it and brought it to the car, where there was no reasonable way to transport it.
After a little twine-tying, the pot was in the trunk with about 5 feet of willow sticking out the back.
We drove to the Renaissance on a hot day, the willow bouncing up and down, its leaves and tender branches hitting and dragging on the blacktop. We parked, looked at the tree hanging out the back, and decided if it lived, it would be a tough one.
The next day it was in the backyard, pretty beat up but otherwise looking healthy.
My brother-in-law stopped by one day, looked at it and said, “So, you planted that on purpose?”
Then it grew like something possessed.
In five years, it was 25 feet tall and grew in girth and height faster every year.
In recent years, the pile of long switch branches that fell from the tree increased. Big branches and limbs broke and fell in high winds.
Last week, a nice young man named Ulises Valdez, who started his own tree service, was in the backyard looking up at a towering willow that has taken over a large swath of the backyard. “That’s big,” he said. But his quote was reasonable, and soon the willow will be gone.
As much as I complained about it the past 20 years as we cleaned up branches and limbs, I’ll miss it. A big weeping willow, for all its faults, is a thing of magic and beauty.
Trees
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is pressed
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.