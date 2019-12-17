MANKATO — The owner of Weggy's On Campus is expanding the popular restaurant and adding a Krusty's Donuts at the University Square Mall.
Steve Wegman said in a press release that he had been thinking about bringing a donut shop to the mall for a while and also needed more room for Weggy's, spurring him to do both projects.
The addition to Weggy's, the second expansion of the business since it opened six years ago, will increase seating by more than a third.
The new space will also be available to host meetings, parties and special events.
Krusty’s Donuts will feature a variety of made-from-scratch pastries, including maple donuts topped with fresh-cooked bacon.
University Square Mall is located across the street from Minnesota State University. The mall is anchored by AMC Theaters and includes a mix of local and national tenants, including recent additions Kato Pizzeria, Wakia’s Asian Fusion and OneUp Nutrition.
