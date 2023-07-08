When Jill Willette was prescribed a new medication for her diabetes, she noticed something interesting. The food noise she’d been hearing vanished.
She was no longer controlled by constant thoughts about what she’d eat next, and when. It was an unexpected, welcome side effect from going on Ozempic through her medical provider.
“They inhibit, for a lack of a better word, the chatter that goes on in your head, the food chatter,” said the Mankato Clinic IT manager. “It just quieted all that and made it a heck of a lot easier for me. I didn’t hear all of that going on so I could make better food choices.”
As weight loss medications such as Ozempic become more popular, they are spurring national news headlines such as one recently in the New York Times that read: “People on drugs like Ozempic say their ‘food noise’ has disappeared. For some, it’s a startling side effect.”
Willette lost 53 pounds in about a year on Ozempic. Then, however, it became difficult to get so she went off the medication that’s supposed to be prescribed for diabetes but which has sometimes become a cure-all for weight loss as well. For Willette, Ozempic was a “2 for 1” prescription, since it could treat her diabetes but also help with obesity, her doctor said.
When Willette went off Ozempic, she switched to Mounjaro, which is even more effective and better tolerated, her doctor said.
Other popular medications being taken more frequently of late for weight loss are Wegovy and Saxenda, though Willette’s physician, Andrea Pollema, cautions that medications such as these are helpful for weight loss but only when lifestyle changes are made as well.
“The medications do not take the place of diet and exercise,” she said. “The medicine can be harmful if you take it alone. You’ll end up worse off than you were before you started.
“The medicine is to be used as a tool while you’re learning how to eat correctly and it will help you as you’re doing exercise. But it’s not a substitute. If you use the medicine in isolation, it can be very harmful. That’s an important thing for people to know.”
“This is a complete lifestyle change,” Willette said. “If it comes in a box or a can, you better be reading that label. It’s not earth shattering. It’s common sense.”
Mankato Clinic, where Willette works and is a patient, has partnered with Enara Health to provide comprehensive weight management and obesity care for their patients. Enara Health is a personalized weight loss and management program that includes counseling in behavioral change, exercise and nutrition. Weight loss medications are sometimes prescribed too.
Weight loss medications are a controversial topic, Pollema said, as some people regard them as “the easy way out” when it comes to embarking on a healthier lifestyle.
“They’re maybe applying a moral attitude to obesity,” she said. “They think, if only they would have tried harder, they could have done it without this. Also, since they are expensive, people think it’s only people with means who can afford to get these medicines.”
Danielle Cortez, registered dietitian and senior director of coaching for Enara, said there’s a lot of stigma and judgment surrounding obesity and weight loss medications. “Everyone is trying their best to live a healthy lifestyle and for some it’s harder than others,” she said.
Willette agreed, and said she has more than once sought the counsel of an Enara practitioner when she’s tempted to eat poorly. They’re available to her and helpful, she said.
“Just the one-on-one time that you have with these people, it’s amazing,” she said. “They are accessible to you 24/7. That’s extreme, but I can pick up the phone and be in contact with someone in 10 to 15 minutes. I’m going to get a response back, and I appreciate that.”
She’s also quick to share her successes with Enara staffers, she said, such as heralding a milestone like being down two pounds on the scale in the morning. “This group of people are going, we are here for you and good job, keep going! And they have wonderful classes.”
Those classes are on topics including psychology, nutrition and food preparation.
Pollema said those diagnosed with binge eating disorder also find help with these weight loss medications that are storming the market.
“They aren’t thinking about food all the time,” she said of her Enara patients. “Their brain was previously consumed by this. And when people attempt to lose weight, a lot of their hunger hormones increase, so that increases the food chatter naturally. Being on a med like this really helps. The desire to overeat like you did before just isn’t there.”
Although many people are only hearing about these weight loss medications recently, the class of medicines has been used since 2005, Pollema said. There are potential side effects and risks with taking these medications, but excess weight also has side effects and risks, she said.
“These medicines are not a quick fix,” Pollema said. “Since obesity is a chronic disease, they are intended for long-term use. Like any other chronic condition, such as diabetes or elevated blood pressure, we don’t stop those medications once you get to your goal, and we don’t stop these medications at that time either.”
