MANKATO — "Weird Al" Yankovic is scheduled to perform July 23 n Mankato.
The singer known for such parody hits as "Eat it," "Like a Surgeon" and "Amish Paradise" released a slew of tour dates recently, and a stop in Mankato is on the list.
Yankovic is slated to perform in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall. Tickets, which will range in price from $39.50-$99.50, go on sale Dec. 10. Tickets are available at the MCHS Event Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
The tour, dubbed "The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," kicks off in April and runs through late October.
The tour requires a proof of COVID vaccination (or a negative test done within 72 hours of show time). A matching photo ID also will be required to obtain entry to the venue.
