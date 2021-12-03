Weird Al (copy)

Grammy Award-winning entertainer Weird Al Yankovic is to appear July 23 in Mankato.

MANKATO — "Weird Al" Yankovic is scheduled to perform July 23 n Mankato.

The singer known for such parody hits as "Eat it," "Like a Surgeon" and "Amish Paradise" released a slew of tour dates recently, and a stop in Mankato is on the list.

Yankovic is slated to perform in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall. Tickets, which will range in price from $39.50-$99.50, go on sale Dec. 10. Tickets are available at the MCHS Event Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.

The tour, dubbed "The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," kicks off in April and runs through late October.

The tour requires a proof of COVID vaccination (or a negative test done within 72 hours of show time). A matching photo ID also will be required to obtain entry to the venue.

