MANKATO — A Welcome man is accused of raping a girl in a Mankato hotel room in May.

Ryan Lucas Johnston Dilks, 19, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A juvenile girl told police Johnston Dilks raped her four times May 3. Johnston Dirks denied having any sexual contact with the girl.

The girl went to a hospital for a sexual assault examination and a DNA sample was obtained. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently tested the DNA and it was a match to Johnston Dilks, according to the court complaint.

