MANKATO — A Welcome man is accused of raping a girl in a Mankato hotel room in May.
Ryan Lucas Johnston Dilks, 19, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A juvenile girl told police Johnston Dilks raped her four times May 3. Johnston Dirks denied having any sexual contact with the girl.
The girl went to a hospital for a sexual assault examination and a DNA sample was obtained. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently tested the DNA and it was a match to Johnston Dilks, according to the court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.