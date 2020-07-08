MANKATO — South-central Minnesota? More like the Gulf of Mexico or the Bahamas.
That's how it felt to be outside in the region Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, dew point readings over 70% and heat index values pushing as high as 105 in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting at 2 p.m. and running through 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the oppressive heat and high humidity readings.
"It's very oppressive when you walk outside," NWS meteorologist Brent Hewett said. "It feels like you're on the Gulf Coast or in the Tropics."
A combination of surface heat and high-moisture air flows contributed to the region's warmth on Wednesday, though plenty of people took advantage of the sunny weather in the Mankato area.
Nancy Mott, of Mankato, found a nice breeze over by Erlandson Park while out on a walk with friends, though she finished the walk in Sibley Park. She agreed the heat was unpleasant, but a breeze every now and then helped keep things cool.
"It's nice to be outside," she said.
Nearby, Emily Johnson of Waseca and her aunt Erin Swanson of Mankato enjoyed a picnic with extended family at Sibley Park Wednesday. They were under no illusion about the weather.
"We knew this morning it was going to be hot," Johnson said. "But at least there are trees and stuff around."
"Along with a nice breeze," Swanson added.
The area won't be so sunny Thursday, as clouds roll through area with a 50% chance of thunderstorms during the day. Temperature highs will stay in the mid- to upper 80s for the rest of the week, with another chance of storms on Saturday, before similarly oppressive heat hits southern Minnesota next week.
Meteorologists recommend people stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if they're outdoors when it's so hot outside. Hewett also recommended people take precautions such as finding shade and ways to keep cool to avoid heat stroke or other maladies.
"If you don't have to be out there in the heat, try not to be," he said. "It definitely takes a strain on your body."
