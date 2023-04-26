MANKATO — Eric Weller has been selected as emergency management director for Blue Earth County.
A lifelong county resident, he brings more than 30 years of experience in emergency management, disaster response, training and resource coordination to the position.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Eric’s reputation and experience join our agency,” Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal said in a statement. “He is known throughout our community and our region as a collaborative leader with critical thinking skills and the ability to adapt to any quickly changing situation.”
Weller is a certified emergency manager and received his bachelor’s in business administration from Minnesota State University and a master's in organizational management from Concordia University in St. Paul.
He served several years as an emergency medical technician in Mankato as well as a manager for Gold Cross Ambulance. For more than 20 years he has been the lead regional health care preparedness coordinator for the South Central Healthcare Coalition and most recently has been the EMS program manager for South Central College in North Mankato.
In his role he will manage efforts in mitigating, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural or manmade disasters in the community; will develop and manage the county’s emergency operations and its emergency operations center.
Weller also will work with federal, state, and county counterparts to develop plans for maintaining lines of communication and support in an emergency situation.
He begins his new role May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.