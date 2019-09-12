WELLS — A rural Wells man is facing felony assault with a dangerous weapon charge after allegedly hitting a woman and a child with an ash tray.
Roel Gallado, 43, also was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and felony drug possession Thursday in Faribault County District Court.
Gallado damaged a vehicle and struck a woman he knows with an ash tray Tuesday afternoon outside his residence, according to the court complaint. He also allegedly punched the women in the back of the head. The woman had a scratch on her arm that she said she got while trying to block Gallado’s blows.
A girl said she intervened and Gallado also punched her, hit her with the ash tray and pulled her hair. A sheriff deputy noted the girl’s face was beginning to swell.
Deputies obtained a warrant to search Gallado’s residence and reportedly found a pipe containing methamphetamine.
