WELLS — A Wells man allegedly threatened two women with a knife inside his residence Saturday night.
Robby Lee Andrews, 51, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one felony count of terroristic threats Monday in Faribault County District Court.
Two women reported Andrews was intoxicated and became upset over a television and pushed them. He then allegedly got a knife, chased one woman with it and then swung the knife at the other woman.
When one of the women called 911, Andrews allegedly could be heard threatening to kill her.
