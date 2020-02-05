WELLS — A Wells man was arrested on a seventh DWI-related charge after he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.
Larry Edward Carlson, 59, was charged with felony DWI as well as gross misdemeanors for driving after license cancellation and driving without insurance Monday in Faribault County District Court.
A state trooper stopped Carlson for not wearing a seat belt Sunday on Highway 109 in Wells. When the trooper asked why the car smelled like marijuana, Carlson allegedly admitted he had smoked marijuana.
He was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests, according to a court complaint. An open bottle of alcohol, a marijuana pipe and needles reportedly were found in his car.
Carlson has six prior convictions for DWI or DWI test refusal dating back to 1990.
