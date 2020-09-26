WELLS — A Wells man faces three felony charges for reportedly threatening a group with a knife after a fight.
Joe A. Garcia, 32, allegedly went to a home in Wells around 1:18 a.m. Thursday and started yelling and pushing an ex-girlfriend. A criminal complaint states the home's owner intervened, the two fought, and the owner got a cut and broke his thumb on the house's siding.
Three people who watched the fight outside the home told police Garcia then pulled out a black folding knife from his pocket and threatened to kill them before leaving once one of them grabbed a baseball bat from their car. Police later located Garcia in a garage behind a relative's house.
They saw a knife matching the description and drug paraphernalia inside, and later found 1.65 grams of methamphetamine after obtaining a warrant. Garcia was charged with two counts of felony assault and a count of felony drug possession in Faribault County District Court.
