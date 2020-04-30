WELLS — A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the head with an ax Sunday. The suspect claims the man must have hit himself after biting him.
Jeffrey Michael Lindholm, 46, of Wells, was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and drug possession Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.
The alleged victim met Lindholm to purchase a toolbox and they got into a fight at a Wells residence Sunday evening, according to a court complaint.
When police arrived, the victim had two large bumps on the back of his head and he was going in and out of consciousness. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
A woman said she witnessed the men begin to fight and heard Lindholm accuse the other man of having a knife. She went inside to call for help. When she returned, she found the other man with blood coming from his mouth and bumps on the head. The man told her Lindholm hit him in the head with an ax, the woman said.
Lindholm reportedly first denied involvement in a fight, then claimed he acted in self-defense. He told a Wells police officer the other man bit him them pulled a knife. He denied ever touching an ax and said the other man's head injuries were self-inflicted, according to the complaint.
Lindholm did not have any bite marks on his body, the complaint notes. An ax was found at the scene.
Lindholm was not taken into custody while the investigation was underway. He was arrested early Monday morning after he was found hiding in the backseat of a vehicle.
A baggie of methamphetamine allegedly was found on the floor of the van next to Lindholm.
