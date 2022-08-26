MANKATO — A 41-year-old Wells man was injured at about noon Friday when his vehicle struck a concrete median on Highway 169 near Mankato.
Jeffery Alan Worthen was southbound when his 2017 Kia Rio crashed into a median, the State Patrol reported. He was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Worthen was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
