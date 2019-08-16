WELLS — A Wells man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday near Easton, according to a State Patrol report.
Jason M. Niebuhr, 39, was the passenger in a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by a 17-year-old male when the crash occurred. The vehicle was going west on Highway 109 at 1 p.m. when it went onto the shoulder coming out of a curve near County Road 21, spun across both lanes, entered a ditch and rolled, according to the report.
Niebuhr was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old, whose name wasn't released, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys in Rochester for treatment.
