MINNESOTA LAKE — A 46-year-old Wells man died at the scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash late Friday on Highway 22.
Jason John Neubauer was southbound on Highway 22 when his 2003 GMC Sonoma went of the roadway and rolled at 11:38 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 540th Avenue in Minnesota Lake Township, which is about three miles south of Minnesota Lake and about four miles north of Wells.
The Faribault County Sheriff's Office, Wells police and firefighters and Minnesota Lake police and ambulance crews responded.
Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved, according to the Patrol report, which emphasized that Neubaurer was not wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.