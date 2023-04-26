GRANADA — A 38-year-old Wells man died Tuesday at the scene of a motorcycle-car crash in rural Granada, a Martin County Sheriff's Office press release said.
Jeremy Otto was driving a motorcycle near the intersection of 170th Street and 260th Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. when the cycle and a car driven by Andrew Olson, 30, of Fairmont, crashed.
Olson's injuries were treated at the scene.
The accident investigation is not completed.
