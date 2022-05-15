GARDEN CITY — A 46-year-old Wells man was injured when the SUV he was driving crashed early Sunday morning near the south edge of Garden City.
Patrick Allen Vanminsel was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer north on Highway 169 at 1:33 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a culvert in the left ditch, the State Patrol said.
Vanminsel was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was a factor in the accident, the patrol said.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
