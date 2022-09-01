MANKATO — A 73-year-old Wells man was injured when a motorcycle and car crashed Thursday afternoon in Mankato.
Dale Lloyd Sader was riding a northbound 2012 Harley Davidson on Highway 22 at 1:41 p.m. when the motorcycle and a 2013 Toyota Venza crashed near Madison Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Sader was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
The driver of the car, Deborah Suzanne Wills, 67, of Cleveland, and her passenger, Patricia Ann Cray, 83, Mankato, were not injured. The direction Wills was driving was not listed by the patrol.
