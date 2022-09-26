KIESTER — A 36-year-old Wells man was injured when the pickup he was driving rolled early Saturday morning near Kiester.
Daniel Harrer was driving a northbound 2006 Dodge Ram on Highway 22 at 6:07 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were dry, the patrol said.
Harrer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea.
