WELLS — A Wells man allegedly decapitated a kitten and repeatedly threatened a man because the man did not buy him a drink.
Jacob Mark Herman, 30, was charged with felony counts of terroristic threats, attempted assault and animal torture Wednesday in Faribault County District Court.
The court complaint alleges:
Herman was upset after another patron at the Wells VFW bought everyone but Herman a drink on Oct. 3. Herman called a family member and threatened to hurt someone if the relative did not come and take him home. He then told the family member to hide his gun because he would kill the VFW patron if he found it.
Herman then sent hundreds of threatening messages to the man who did not buy him a drink. One of the messages contained a video of Herman decapitating one of his kittens with a golf club.
On Oct. 5 Herman went to the man's workplace but did not find him. On Oct. 7 Herman told family members he was going to slit the man from his belly button to his neck and let him bleed out on Main Street.
A family member called police Oct. 14 after finding a shotgun in Herman's room. That night Herman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a power pole on Second Ave. SW.
Herman was charged the next day with gross misdemeanor DWI and felony damage to an energy line. He has not posted bail and when he is released on those charges he will be re-arrested on the charges filed Wednesday.
From jail, Herman admitted to an investigator he threatened to assault the man who did not buy him a drink. But he denied ever threatening to kill the man and killing a kitten.
