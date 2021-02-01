WELLS — A Wells man who threatened a man, decapitated a kitten and drove drunk was sentenced on two charges.
Jacob Mark Herman, 30, spent 60 days in jail after six charges were filed against him in October in Faribault County District Court.
Herman sent hundreds of threatening messages to a man who bought everyone but him drinks at a Wells bar. One message included a video of Herman decapitating a kitten, according to a court complaint. A few days later he drove drunk and crashed into a power pole.
Herman pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI and to a terroristic threats charge that will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor if he completes the terms of his sentence.
He was sentenced to time served and three years probation in the threats case. For the DWI he was sentenced to 90 days in jail or home detention with credit for 40 days already served. He also was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution and to complete a treatment program.
