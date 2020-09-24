WELLS — Authorities are looking for a Wells man who allegedly attacked another man with a machete.
A man told police Yormin Reyes Marin, 39, came after him with a machete outside a Wells residence on July 27. The man said Marin appeared to be preparing to strike him in the head or the neck so he stepped closer in an attempt to avoid the blow. He was struck on his shoulder and neck but only sustained a cut, according to a court complaint.
Marin was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Tuesday in Faribault County District Court. His current whereabouts are unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.